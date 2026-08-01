Same Mastermind, New Target: LeT Mastermind Sajid Jutt Behind Kulgam Attack; CM Omar Abdullah Announces Rs 16 Lakh Relief for Victims

Srinagar: Intelligence agencies have linked Lahore-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) strategic commander Sajid Jutt to the recent terror attack in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, establishing that the same handler was also behind the earlier strike in Pahalgam.

The breakthrough reveals a planned conspiracy masterminded from across the border to trigger a renewed wave of terrorist violence across Jammu and Kashmir.

Investigators revealed that Sajid Jutt, who currently operates out of Lahore in Pakistan, possesses extensive operational knowledge of the region, having been based in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district from 2005 to 2007.

Utilising his ground familiarity, Jutt planned the Kulgam strike, which was executed by motorcycle-borne terrorists armed with AK-47 assault rifles.

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