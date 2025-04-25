More Flying Hours, Diversions, Cost: How Pakistani Airspace Closure Will Impact Airlines, Flyers

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, both India and Pakistan have closed their respective airspace to each other. That simply means no commercial aircraft can get into their air zone. The decision to close airspace to Indian aircraft will have a minor impact on Indian flights. While the move holds significant political weight, its immediate effects on Indian aviation industry appear to be relatively limited.

How Pakistani Airspace Closure Will Impact Airlines, Flyers

Flights originating from cities like Mumbai and those in southern India remain largely unaffected, as their flight paths do not typically cross Pakistani airspace. However, the situation changes for aircraft departing from northern cities like Delhi and heading west. These flights will now be required to take alternate routes, leading to longer travel times.

Higher Operational Cost ?

Passengers on flights departing from Delhi may face slight delays, and airlines could see an increase in operational costs due to diversions and higher fuel consumption.

Manageable, Say Aviation Experts

While these challenges might seem inconvenient, aviation experts view the adjustments as manageable. The additional expenses for airlines and extended flight durations are considered minor sacrifices in the grander scheme of national interests and regional geopolitics.

The diplomatic steps taken by both the countries are now influencing flight routes and operations. The aviation industry, known for its adaptability, will likely find ways to manage these changes with resilience.

Medical Visas Issued to Pakistani's Revoked

Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals by the Indian government on humanitarian grounds will be valid only till 29th April 2025. Union home secretary Govind Mohan held a video conference with the chief secretaries of all the states and asked them to take necessary action in this regard.