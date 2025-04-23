Pak Terrorists in Army Uniform Led Deadly Pahalgam Attack with US-Made M4 and AK 47/56 Rifles, Got Help From Local Operatives

More chilling details have emerged after the deadly terrorist attack that shook the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in South Kashmir, with sources stating that the attack was carried out by a group of six heavily armed terrorists, led by a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander.

Terrorists Came Via Kokernag

According to the sources, the initial probe revealed that the terrorists crossed over from Kishtwar and reached Baisaran via Kokernag. They came down from the hills surrounding Baisaran, a scenic tourist spot often referred to as the ‘mini Switzerland’ of India, and opened fire on unarmed civilians, killing at least 28 people. Most of them were tourists.

Terrorists Used US-made Rifles, Got Help From Local Operatives

The terrorists were heavily armed with US-made M4 carbine rifles and AK-47/56 rifles, sources informed. Four of them were disguised in Pak Army camouflage uniforms, while others were wearing black clothes. Security officials believe that the group had conducted a prior recce of the area, indicating a well-planned and coordinated attack.

Sources further revealed that the terrorists were helped by ⁠local operatives to travel from Kishtwar to Baisaran. Security agencies are working to nab the handler who helped conduct a recce for the attack

Key Details on Terrorists' Appearance

The sources also revealed distinct physical identifiers of two terrorists that have come to light during the initial investigation. While one terrorist had a sturdy build and both ears pierced with small circular earrings, another terrorist had only one ear pierced. All of them spoke in Majhi, a dialect commonly used in parts of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Of the six attackers, at least one was said to be a foreign terrorist, reinforcing fears of direct cross-border orchestration. The entire operation was commanded on the ground by a Pakistani national linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, as per sources.

Global Support For India

As the nation mourns the tragic loss of lives, pressure mounts on Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil. As the leaders across the globe condemned yesterday's terrorist attack, a series of strong-worded statements issued by significant members in the US President Donald Trump camp, including US President Donald Trump himself, have added significant diplomatic pressure on Pakistan following the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Massive Search Operations Underway

In the aftermath of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of at least 28, most of them tourists, the security forces have launched an aggressive multi-district operation to neutralise the terrorists. Security operations have intensified across South Kashmir, especially in Kokernag, Pulwama, and Shopian districts, where search and cordon operations are actively underway. Army helicopters have been deployed for aerial surveillance.

Fresh Pak Infiltration Bid Foiled

Forces have also thwarted a fresh infiltration attempt along the Line of Control by 2–3 Lashkar terrorists in Uri, Baramulla, and two terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter.

PM Modi To Hold Crucial Meet With NSA, EAM