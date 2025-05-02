Pahalgam Attack: Pawan Kalyan Extends Support To PM Modi, Says 'He's Carrying Nation's Burden'

Amravati: Condemning the cowardly terror attacks in Pahalgam, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, on Friday, said he would stand in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Kalyan, while addressing a public rally in the presence of PM Modi and state CM Chandrababu Nadu, said the 'PM carried the nation's burden.'

Deputy CM Kalyan addressed the crowd, describing the Pahalgam terrorist attack as a dark moment for India. Sharing the pain of the victims, he underscored on PM Modi’s leadership in navigating the nation through this crisis, assuring citizens that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the attack.

Andhra Pradesh Leaders Rally Behind PM Modi

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed solidarity with PM Modi, stating that his state and the entire nation stood united with him. Reflecting on the terror attack, Naidu noted the sombre mood during a recent meeting with Modi in Delhi, where the PM appeared 'deeply affected' by the tragedy.

PM Modi Launches Key Development Initiatives

PM Modi visited Andhra Pradesh to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects valued at Rs 58,000 crore, marking a significant step toward the state’s progress.

Nara Lokesh Hails PM Modi As 'Architect of Bharat'

State Minister Nara Lokesh praised PM Modi as the 'Architect of Bharat' and a formidable force against external threats. Lokesh asserted India’s strength under Modi’s leadership, claiming that even a united Pakistan could not challenge the nation.