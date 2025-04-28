Pahalgam Attackers Used Chinese Apps to Communicate With Pakistani Handlers: Report

New Delhi: Indian security agencies have launched a detailed investigation into the possible use of Chinese technology during the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed. Multiple media sources have revealed that a Huawei satellite-enabled smartphone was detected moving near the site at the time of the attack, raising fresh concerns about the growing use of advanced communication tools by terrorists.

Chinese Phone Detected During Pahalgam Terror Attack

According to official sources, surveillance teams monitoring the region picked up signals of a Huawei satellite smartphone in the Pahalgam area. The unusual movement of the device during the critical hours of the attack has prompted agencies to closely study its role and whether it was linked to the attackers or their local handlers.

Huawei, which remains banned from operating in India, is known for manufacturing smartphones equipped with direct satellite communication capabilities. Models like the Mate 60 Pro and others can connect to China's Tiantong-1 satellite system without relying on Indian mobile networks, a development that could complicate security operations.

Covert Communication Trough Ordinary-looking Phones

Unlike traditional satellite phones such as Thuraya, which are bulky and easily identifiable with external antennas, Huawei’s satellite-enabled smartphones resemble regular modern mobile phones. They can send text messages, make calls, access the internet, and transmit media through satellite networks — all while avoiding the attention that traditional satellite devices would draw.

This new generation of covert communication tools allows users to stay connected even during internet shutdowns or in remote areas without mobile coverage. Technologists have warn that this creates significant challenges for Indian surveillance systems, which may not be equipped to track such devices easily.

Smuggling Suspected, Probe Widens

Investigators suspect that the Huawei device might have been smuggled into India from Pakistan or other foreign sources. Forensic teams, working alongside international agencies, are currently analyzing the technical data captured during the attack, along with witness statements and local surveillance footage, to trace the handlers and movements associated with the phone.

As per the report, indicate that the focus is not just on whether the attackers themselves used the device, but also on identifying any support cells operating in the region that might have been coordinating logistics and communication.

Bigger Threat Looming from Chinese Brands