Pahalgam Massacre Plot Unmasked: Not Baisaran, 3 Other Key Tourist Spots Were on Hitlist of Pakistani Terrorists

Pahalgam Massacre Plot Unmasked: Not Baisaran, Three Other Key Tourist Spots Were on Hitlist | Image: Republic

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has unearthed chilling details from the investigation into the deadly Pahalgam terror attack executed by the Pakistani terrorists that claimed the lives of 26 tourists. Pointing to a wider conspiracy, sources within NIA have revealed that the group of Pakistani terrorists involved in the April 22 massacre was present in the Baisaran Valley at least two days prior to the attack.

Terrorists Reached Pahalgam 2 Days Before the Attack

The information regarding the terrorists' longer presence in the valley came to light during the interrogation of arrested Over Ground Workers (OGW) who revealed that the terrorists infiltrated Pahalgam on April 20 and conducted extensive recce of the area.

Not Baisaran, These 3 Locations Were On The Hitlist of Terrorists

According to the sources, besides Baisaran meadows, the terrorists had also shortlisted three other popular tourist spots - Aru Valley, the Amusement Park, and Betaab Valley.

All these locations were on their radar for potential strikes. However, increased security presence and lack of easy escape routes in those areas forced the terrorist to change their original plan.

As the probe deepens, nearly 20 OGWs have been identified for their roles in supporting the terrorists, with many already taken into custody. Notably, as per NIA sources, four OGWs are believed to have actively assisted the Pakistani terrorists in the recce of the attack sites.

NIA officials have also recovered evidence of the use of three satellite phones and signal tracing has led agencies to pinpoint the location of two of these devices within the valley.

Currently, 186 individuals out of 2,500 suspects remain in custody as interrogation continues. Security forces are on high alert and the agencies have tightened the noose on the local support network that enabled the cross-border operatives to execute the gruesome Pahalgam massacre.

Explosive Exclusive Dossier Exposes Pakistan Army's Direct Role in Terrorism Against India

At a time of heightened tension between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam bloodbath, a dossier accessed by Republic Media Network has presented damning visual and documentary evidence linking the Pakistan Army directly to terrorist activities in India.

The revelations, backed by never-before-seen photographs and data, strengthen India’s long-standing claims about Pakistan’s involvement in sponsoring in cross-border terrorism.

Terrorists Use Pakistan Army Weapons

At the heart of the dossier are 15 previously unseen images that clearly depict Pakistan Army-issued weapons like firearms, communication gear, and tactical equipment in the possession of terrorists operating in India. This serves as an undeniable proof that the Pakistani Army and ISI is arming the terrorists to unstable the growing regional peace in Jammu & Kashmir.

Beyond the photographs, the dossier contains documents including Pakistani identity cards and intercepted communication records exposing how terrorists are trained, armed, and sent across the border.

Neutralised Terrorists Linked to Pakistan

Among the notable cases cited in the dossier is that of Md Rafiq, a Pakistani terrorist killed in the Uri sector on June 22, 2024. Security forces recovered his Pakistani identity card, Pakistani Army weapons, and Pakistani currencies.