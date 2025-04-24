Pahalgam Massacre: Terrorists Took Selfies After Brutally Gunning Down Tourists, Son of Victim Sushil Nathania Recalls Horror

On the afternoon of April 22, six Pakistani terrorists crossed over from Kishtwar and reached Baisaran via Kokernag. At around 3 PM, the serene meadow tourist spot got filled with screams of horror as the terrorists opened fire at the unarmed tourists who were enjoying with their families.

Among the 26 tourists who were shot dead, one fateful family was of Sushil Nathania’s. The LIC Branch Manager from Indore, who had travelled to Kashmir with his family to celebrate the birthday of her wife Jennifer, was shot dead after failing to recite verses of Islamic prayer, Kalma.

‘Terrorists Were Teenagers’

Recalling the horror as the last rites of his father were being performed, Sushil Nathania’s son Austin, revealed disturbing details of the brutality. Austin described the terrorists as teenage boys, around 15 years old, who carried guns and wore headgear mounted with cameras.

Terrorists Took Selfies After Killing Tourists

“They were taking selfies after shooting people,” Sushil Nathania’s son Austin said. “They asked everyone if they were Muslim. If someone said yes, they were made to recite the Kalma. Even after that, they checked by pulling down their clothes,” he added.

While revisiting the nightmare, the bereaved son of Sushil Nathania said that he witnessed six people being shot dead in front of him. Among them was his father, who was asked to kneel and recite Islamic prayers. “My father said he was a Christian. He still recited the Kalma, but they shot him multiple times,” he said.

‘My Husband Saved My Life And Took Bullets To The Chest': Wife of Sushil Nathania

Sushil’s daughter, Akanksha, also suffered bullet injuries in her leg. His wife, Jennifer, broke down in tears as she narrated the moment her husband shielded her from the bullets of the Pakistani terrorists.