Pahalgam Terror Attack: 2 Posts and a 6 Word Statement By Team Donald Trump Build Major Diplomatic Pressure On Pakistan

Pahalgam Terror Attack: A series of strong-worded statements issued by significant members in the US President Donald Trump camp, including US President Donald Trump himself, has added significant diplomatic pressure on Pakistan following the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed the lives of at least 28 people, most of them tourists.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump voiced full support for India in response to the Pahalgam Terror attack by Pakistan’s Lashkar.

US Stands with India

“Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!”

Adding to the gravity, Secretary of State in the Trump administration Marco Rubio issued a concise yet powerful six-word declaration – ‘The United States stands with India’.

Meanwhile, the US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) echoed the condemnation in a post on X. While strongly condemning the ghastly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, it stated, “Nothing can justify such a heinous act killing tourists and civilians. Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. We continue to monitor the situation and call for perpetrators to be held accountable.”

Pahalgam Terror Attack

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire on unarmed, innocent civilians in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving at least 28 dead and many more injured.

PM Modi Cuts Short His Saudi Visit, Returns to Delhi

PM Modi, who was immediately briefed on the attack, directed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the region. Shah swiftly flew to Srinagar and chaired an urgent high-level meeting involving top security, intelligence, and administrative officials. PM Modi too returned to Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting short his diplomatic engagements in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement after the vile terror attack in Pahalgam, PM Modi vowed justice and issued a stern warning. He said, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed.”