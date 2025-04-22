Pahalgam Terror Attack: 24/7 Helpdesk Set Up for Tourists; Nearly 25 Feared Dead, Several Injured

Anantnag Police has set up a helpdesk to assist the tourists and their families after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam - a popular tourist destination.

At least 25 people are feared dead and several others injured after terrorists opened fire at a group of tourists in Pahalgam this evening. The attack occurred when a group of tourists was ambushed by four masked gunmen who appeared suddenly and began firing indiscriminately.

The incident took place in a non-motorable area, approximately 7 to 8 kilometres deep in the meadows of Pahalgam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, directed Union Home Minister Amit Shah via a telephonic conversation to rush to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. A high-level security alert has been issued in the valley as security forces launched an operation to neutralise the terrorists.

As per sources, the Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, has claimed responsibility for the attack.