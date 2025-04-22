Pahalgam Terror Attack: 24/7 Helpdesk Set Up for Tourists; Nearly 25 Feared Dead, Several Injured

Updated April 22nd 2025, 19:48 IST
Anantnag Police has set up a helpdesk to assist the tourists and their families after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam - a popular tourist destination.
At least 25 people are feared dead and several others injured after terrorists opened fire at a group of tourists in Pahalgam this evening. The attack occurred when a group of tourists was ambushed by four masked gunmen who appeared suddenly and began firing indiscriminately.
The incident took place in a non-motorable area, approximately 7 to 8 kilometres deep in the meadows of Pahalgam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, directed Union Home Minister Amit Shah via a telephonic conversation to rush to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. A high-level security alert has been issued in the valley as security forces launched an operation to neutralise the terrorists.
As per sources, the Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The terror organization LeT-backed Resistance Front (TRF), which claimed responsibility for the attack, stated that more than 85,000 domiciles have been issued to non-locals, creating a pathway for demographic change in Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). These non-locals allegedly arrive posing as tourists, obtain domiciles, and then act as if they own the land. Consequently, violence will be directed toward those attempting to settle illegally.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 22nd 2025, 19:48 IST