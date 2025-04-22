Pahalgam Terror Attack Survivor from Gujarat Recounts Horror: ‘Masked Terrorists Came from Jungle, Fired at Us and Left’

The Indian Army defends the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir using advanced tactics, technology, and specialized training to secure India's borders against threats. | Image: AP

A survivor from Gujarat ’s Bhavnagar, who was among the tourists attacked in the Pahalgam terrorists attack, has shared a chilling first-hand account of what happened in the remote meadows of Anantnag district on Tuesday.

The elderly man, who sustained injuries in the attack, recalled the horrifying moment when masked terrorists suddenly came from the jungle and opened fire on them.

"We were in the car when the firing began," he said while speaking to Republic.

"As soon as we stepped out, there was more firing from outside. Around 20 people were injured. All the terrorists had covered faces. I couldn’t see anyone clearly. They just fired and left. We were in the meadows and the attackers came from the jungle."

This survivor's statement comes hours after another woman, in a heart-breaking phone call, pleaded for help, she said, “My husband was shot in the head.”

The attack, which took place on Tuesday, left one person dead and several injured as per reports. Videos from the scene, showing blood-stained clothes, panic, and chaos, have been widely shared on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah , who later chaired a high-level meeting and announced his visit to Srinagar for a security review. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack, calling it “an abomination.”