Air India Adds Extra Flights from Srinagar to Delhi & Mumbai After Ghastly Pahalgam Terror Attack: Read Full Travel Advisory

In response to the tragic terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left over 25 people dead, including two foreigners, Air India has announced two additional special flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai respectively on Wednesday, April 23.

The airline stated that the move comes given the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama tragedy in 2019 and the abrogation of Article 370.

The two additional flights are scheduled as follows:

Srinagar to Delhi – 11:30 AM

Srinagar to Mumbai – 12 PM

The Airline informed that bookings for both flights are now open, and all other scheduled services to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as planned.

Air India also announced it will offer complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to all passengers with confirmed bookings on these sectors till April 30, 2025.

For assistance, passengers have been advised to contact Air India's support centre at 011 69329333 or 011 69329999.