Pahalgam Terror Attack: Hyderabad-Based IB Officer Manish Ranjan Among Tourists Killed by Terrorists

Manish Ranjan, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer posted in Hyderabad and originally from Bihar , lost his life in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday. He was on leave and had travelled to the region with his wife and children under the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme.

Tragically, he was shot dead in front of his family during the attack. Manish Ranjan was working in the ministerial section of the IB office in Hyderabad.

His mortal remains were moved from Pulwama to GMC Hospital in Srinagar. The Government of Jammu and Kashmir is working closely with the authorities to arrange for the repatriation of his body to his native place in Bihar. Further details about the arrangements will be shared once finalised.

The recent attack on tourists in Pahalgam, a normally peaceful and scenic area of Jammu & Kashmir, has once again highlighted the ongoing efforts by terrorist groups to disrupt the peace and progress made in the region over recent years.

According to reports, at least 26 people lost their lives and around three dozen others were seriously injured when four armed militants opened fire on groups of tourists. Many of the victims were Indian nationals, including families who were visiting the area for leisure.

In a separate incident, security forces successfully prevented an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Uri, Baramulla. Two terrorists, believed to be from the Lashkar-e-Taiba group, tried to cross into Indian territory. During the encounter, two of them were eliminated by the forces.