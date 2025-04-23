Two Terrorists Killed in Uri Sector During Infiltration Attempt

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Two heavily armed terrorists were killed by Indian security forces during an infiltration attempt in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists, believed to be highly trained, tried to cross the Line of Control but were stopped by alert troops.

A heavy exchange of fire took place, and both terrorists were eliminated. A large number of weapons, ammunition, and war-like items were recovered from the spot.

Security forces have said the operation is still ongoing, and the area is being searched to make sure it is completely safe. This action once again shows the strong efforts of Indian forces in protecting the country from terrorist threats.

The operation is still underway.