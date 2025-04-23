Indian Railways Launches Special Train for Stranded Tourists After Kashmir Terror Attack

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed over 25 lives, the Indian Railways has launched a special train to help stranded tourists return safely to New Delhi. With security on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir, a special train number 04612 will run from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station to New Delhi. The service is designed to accommodate the surge in passengers trying to leave Jammu and Kashmir following the attack that targeted civilians.

Time, Tickets and Halts, Check Here

As per sources, the train will depart from SMVD Katra at 9:20 PM, halt at Udhampur at 9:48 PM and then at Jammu station by 11:00 PM. It will reach New Delhi at around 9:30 AM the following morning.

Tickets for this special service can be availed over the counter at Katra, Udhampur, and Jammu railway stations.

Railway authorities have advised tourists and local passengers to use this facility, especially in light of the volatile situation in Kashmir after the terror attack. The move comes as an urgent measure to ensure secure evacuation of travellers amid ongoing tensions.

Meanwhile, road connectivity has also been partially restored. The National Highway near Ramban has been made functional on a one-way basis. Those stranded in Kashmir or Jammu can now move towards the plains and board the special train if they are planning to travel to Delhi or beyond.

No Surge in Fares of Flights: Union Minister

In addition to the railway initiative, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken steps to manage air travel. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu announced that there will be no surge pricing on flights operating from Srinagar to Delhi. The minister said that airlines have been directed to keep fares under control and avoid taking advantage of the emergency.

“In the wake of the tragic terror attack, we are constantly making efforts to ensure safe travel of tourists from Srinagar. Strict instructions have been given to airline companies to avoid fare surges. Fares are being monitored and kept at reasonable levels,” he posted on social media platform X.

The Ministry has also arranged extra flights to handle the sudden spike in passenger demand. These include three additional flights to Delhi for today—IndiGo flight 6E 3203 scheduled to depart at 5:00 PM, IndiGo flight 6E 3103 at 6:00 PM, and a SpiceJet flight at 10:30 PM.

All airlines operating from Srinagar have waived cancellation and rescheduling charges to support travellers. At the Srinagar airport, extra arrangements such as provision of food and water have been made, along with a temporary tent for waiting passengers. Between 6 AM and 12 PM today, the airport managed 20 departures and facilitated travel for over 3,300 passengers, said Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in his X post.

The special travel measures come a day after a brutal terrorist attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in the meadows, killing over 25 people, including civilians and tourists. The attack, one of the deadliest on tourists in recent years, has sparked national outrage.