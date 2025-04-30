Lashkar Commander Farooq Ahmed Identified as Key Terrorist in Pahalgam Terror Attack: Here’s How He Executed The Massacre

In a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the recent gruesome Pahalgam terror attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Farooq Ahmed as one of the key terrorists.

How Farooq Ahmed Plotted Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

According to NIA sources, Farooq is believed to have established a widespread network of overground workers (OGWs) who provided logistical support to the Pakistani terrorists involved in the deadly killing of 26 tourists at Baisaran valley on April 22.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Farooq Ahmed

Farooq, who hails from Kupwara, is currently hiding in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The security agencies have informed that he has played a crucial role in helping the terrorists enter Kashmir through three different sectors along the Pakistan border. His in-depth knowledge of the region’s mountainous terrain has made him a key operative for LeT over the years.

Farooq Ahmed's Network On Ground

NIA sources have also revealed that Farooq’s overground network has been involved in several terror attacks over the past two years, with the Pahalgam incident being among the most cowardly. In the aftermath of the attack, multiple associates linked to his network have been arrested by the security forces.

As part of the massive crackdown on terror infrastructure in the valley, LeT key terrorist Farooq Ahmed's residence in Kupwara was recently demolished. Intelligence inputs indicated that he has been using secure communication apps from Pakistan for the last two years to direct his network in Kashmir. Between 1990 and 2016, Farooq reportedly travelled repeatedly between Pakistan and India.

PM Modi Chairs Crucial CCS Meet at 7 LKM

PM Modi on Wednesday morning chaired a second meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review India's security preparedness amid escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, EAM S Jaishankar. This key CCS meet followed a late evening high-level security meeting chaired by PM Modi on Tuesday at his residence. In the meet, PM Modi reportedly affirmed that India will deliver a crushing blow to terrorism and declared that the armed forces will have his full confidence and a free hand to decide the timing, targets, and mode of response and this has translated as a chilling warning to those across the border. This aligns with his promise to ‘pursue the terrorists to the ends of the earth’ after the barbaric bloodbath at the Baisaran valley of Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam.

