Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for 12th Day Along LoC; Firecracker Ban Imposed in Poonch

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: | Image: ANI

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) remain high as the Pakistan Army continued unprovoked small-arms firing for the 12th consecutive day across multiple sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. The ceasefire violations were reported in eight sectors — Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor on Tuesday prompting a proportionate response from the Indian Army.

The fresh firing from Pakistan side marks the 49th ceasefire violation in just under two weeks, after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

The escalating situation between India and Pakistan has drawn United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s attention with the forum holding a closed-door consultation on the border tensions on Monday. This comes shortly after UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed concern that tensions between the two nations are ‘at their highest in years’.

“It is essential - especially at this critical hour - that India and Pakistan avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control. Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution,” Guterres said.