Pahalgam Terror Attack: Who Were the Victims Targeted by Coward Terrorists. Full List

Updated April 23rd 2025, 08:58 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: At least 28 people, including several foreign nationals, were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, Anantnag district, on Tuesday.
The victims were mostly tourists enjoying a ride in the scenic meadows when armed men, linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba group, opened fire. Many others were injured in the attack and have been rushed to nearby hospitals. At least 12 tourists are reported to be in stable condition after receiving treatment at Pahalgam hospital. The attack, which targeted both women and elderly tourists, has shocked the nation, with authorities launching a massive operation to apprehend the assailants.
Among the 28 victims, 26 were men, and authorities have now released a list of those who tragically lost their lives. The deceased include:
Sushil Nathyal
Syed Adil Hussain Shah
Hemant Suhas Joshi
Vinay Narwal
Atul Shrikant Moni
Neeraj Udhawani
Bitan Adhikari
Sudeep Neupane
Shubham Dwivedi
Prashant Kumar Satpathi
Manish Ranjan (Excise Inspector)
N. Ramachandra
Sanjay Lakshman Lali
Dinesh Agarwal
Sameer Guhar
Dileep Dasali
J. Sachandra Moli
Madhusudan Somisetty
Santosh Jaghda
Manju Nath Rao
Kastuba Ganvotay
Bharat Bhushan
Sumit Parmar
Yatesh Parmar
Tagehalying (Airforce employee)
Shaileshbhai H. Himmatbhai Kalathia
The victims were attacked by militants from The Resistance Front (TRF), a faction of Lashkar-e-Taiba, around midday in Baisaran Valley. Eyewitnesses have reported that the attackers posed as security personnel before opening fire indiscriminately on the tourists. Shockingly, the assailants reportedly singled out non-Muslim victims, asking them to recite religious phrases and checking for circumcision, while sparing those who met their criteria.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia trip and returned to Delhi following the Pahalgam terror attack. He is set to chair a Cabinet meeting at 11 AM, which will include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 23rd 2025, 08:53 IST