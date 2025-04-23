Pahalgam Terror Attack: Who Were the Victims Targeted by Coward Terrorists. Full List

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: At least 28 people, including several foreign nationals, were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, Anantnag district, on Tuesday.

The victims were mostly tourists enjoying a ride in the scenic meadows when armed men, linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba group, opened fire. Many others were injured in the attack and have been rushed to nearby hospitals. At least 12 tourists are reported to be in stable condition after receiving treatment at Pahalgam hospital. The attack, which targeted both women and elderly tourists, has shocked the nation, with authorities launching a massive operation to apprehend the assailants.

Among the 28 victims, 26 were men, and authorities have now released a list of those who tragically lost their lives. The deceased include:

Sushil Nathyal

Syed Adil Hussain Shah

Hemant Suhas Joshi

Vinay Narwal

Atul Shrikant Moni

Neeraj Udhawani

Bitan Adhikari

Sudeep Neupane

Shubham Dwivedi

Prashant Kumar Satpathi

Manish Ranjan (Excise Inspector)

N. Ramachandra

Sanjay Lakshman Lali

Dinesh Agarwal

Sameer Guhar

Dileep Dasali

J. Sachandra Moli

Madhusudan Somisetty

Santosh Jaghda

Manju Nath Rao

Kastuba Ganvotay

Bharat Bhushan

Sumit Parmar

Yatesh Parmar

Tagehalying (Airforce employee)

Shaileshbhai H. Himmatbhai Kalathia

The victims were attacked by militants from The Resistance Front (TRF), a faction of Lashkar-e-Taiba, around midday in Baisaran Valley. Eyewitnesses have reported that the attackers posed as security personnel before opening fire indiscriminately on the tourists. Shockingly, the assailants reportedly singled out non-Muslim victims, asking them to recite religious phrases and checking for circumcision, while sparing those who met their criteria.