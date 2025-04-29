Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in North J&K; Indian Army Responds | Image: X

During the night of April 28–29, 2025, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara, Baramulla, and Akhnoor sectors, marking the fifth consecutive day of ceasefire violations. Indian Army posts were specifically targeted, and the Indian Army responded with measured and effective retaliation, maintaining operational restraint.

On the diplomatic front, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss key security measures following the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in 26 deaths, including one Nepalese national. This meeting followed an all-party consultation chaired by Singh to address the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

In response to the attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was deployed to gather evidence, while the Indian Army conducted extensive search operations. Meanwhile, the Indian government announced the withdrawal of Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the High Commission in Islamabad, effectively ending military representation in Pakistan.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) strongly condemned the attack, expressed condolences to the victims' families, and highlighted potential cross-border involvement, considering the region’s recent peaceful elections and economic progress.