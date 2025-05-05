Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Again, UNSC To Meet Today On Escalating Indo-Pak Tensions

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Pakistan violates ceasefire for 11th straight day, India responds | Image: X

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: In response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, India has imposed a complete and immediate ban on the import and transit of all goods from Pakistan, effectively halting bilateral trade. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the decision through a Gazette notification, citing provisions under the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, and the Foreign Trade Policy 2023.

A new clause, Para 2.20A, has been added to the policy, stating that all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan whether directly or indirectly and regardless of their import status are now prohibited until further notice. The ministry cited national security and public policy as the main reasons, stating that exceptions will need prior government approval.

The move follows rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. As part of its response, India has closed the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals giving them 40 hours to leave and reduced diplomatic staff in both nations' High Commissions.

India has also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, the 1960 agreement governing water sharing between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that those responsible for the attack—and those supporting them—will face severe consequences. He reaffirmed the nation's resolve to eliminate terrorism and declared that the unity and will of 1.4 billion Indians would crush its remaining strongholds.