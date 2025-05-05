Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Again, UNSC To Meet Today On Escalating Indo-Pak Tensions

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: In response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, India has imposed a complete and immediate ban on the import and transit of all goods from Pakistan, effectively halting bilateral trade. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the decision through a Gazette notification, citing provisions under the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, and the Foreign Trade Policy 2023.
A new clause, Para 2.20A, has been added to the policy, stating that all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan whether directly or indirectly and regardless of their import status are now prohibited until further notice. The ministry cited national security and public policy as the main reasons, stating that exceptions will need prior government approval.
The move follows rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. As part of its response, India has closed the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals giving them 40 hours to leave and reduced diplomatic staff in both nations' High Commissions.
India has also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, the 1960 agreement governing water sharing between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that those responsible for the attack—and those supporting them—will face severe consequences. He reaffirmed the nation's resolve to eliminate terrorism and declared that the unity and will of 1.4 billion Indians would crush its remaining strongholds.
Pakistan has resorted to unprovoked firing in eight sectors including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, and Rajouri.
Republic TV has accessed exclusive visuals of the firing from the Pakistani posts towards Kashmir Valley.
Balochistan post english, balochistan times, and balochistan post outlets covering the balochistan region and often critical of the pakistani government have been geo-blocked within india.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : Indian community held a protest in Vienna, Austria against the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam. In this protest they demanded justice, raised slogans like Vande Mataram and Say No To Terrorism.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold “closed consultations” on Monday after Pakistan, a non permanent member, requested the same to discuss escalating tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack.
Apart from the five veto-wielding permanent members – China, France, Russia, UK and the US – the 10 non-permanent members in the Council are Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Somalia.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates : The Pakistan army violated ceasefire along several sectors across the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border in Jammu. A statement from the Indian army accused Pakistani troops of resorting to unprovoked small arms fire across these regions.
