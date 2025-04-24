Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Indian Army Opens Fire On Suspicious Movement Along Loc In Poonch, Search Ops Underway

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rajnath Singh to Chair All-Party Meet Today | Live Updates | Image: ANI

Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: A day after 28 civilians, including a Nepali national, were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India has taken strong action against Pakistan, which it believes has links to the attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting in New Delhi, where several tough decisions were made. India has decided to reduce diplomatic ties with Pakistan by sending back Pakistani military advisors from the High Commission in Delhi, giving them one week to leave. At the same time, India will withdraw its own military advisors from Islamabad. The number of staff at both embassies will be cut from 55 to 30 by May 1.

In addition, India has suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan takes clear and irreversible steps to stop supporting cross-border terrorism. The only active land border crossing between the two countries, the Integrated Check Post at Attari, will be shut down immediately. However, people who have already entered India with valid documents will be allowed to return through Attari until May 1. India has also cancelled all visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and no further travel under this scheme will be allowed. These moves mark a sharp escalation in India’s response to the terror attack and signal a significant downgrading of diplomatic relations with Pakistan.