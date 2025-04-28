Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Once Again, J&K Police Conducts Raids at 13 Locations

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan after the gruesome killing of 26 tourists and Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam by Pakistani terrorists, the panicked Pakistan Army has violated the ceasefire in Poonch on Monday for the fourth consecutive day. Indian Army hit back hard.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday officially took over the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack. NIA teams, accompanied by forensic experts, are thoroughly examining entry and exit points and combing through the entire area to gather crucial evidence.
In another important development, the deadline for Pakistani nationals to leave India has been extended by two days, from April 27 to April 29. Those who fail to exit the country within the period will face strict action, including arrest, prosecution, and a potential jail term of up to three years or a fine of up to Rs 3 lakh, or both.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited held a crucial meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and later visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is set to hold a special one-day session today, with the Pahalgam terror attack high on the agenda. The Speaker is expected to make reference to the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam and discussion will take place for more than couple of hours.
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: As tensions soar between India and Pakistan in the wake of a deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian diaspora in London held a massive protest outside the Pakistan High Commission.
The protesters condemned the killing of 26 tourists in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam and lambasted Pakistan for shielding and sponsoring cross-border terrorism. What caught eye in the protest was Hanuman Chalisa that echoed through London as Indian diaspora unfurled the Tricolour.
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: In a major crackdown on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, the Jammu & Kashmir police have launched raids in over 13 locations in Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Raids are underway at the houses of terrorists from J&K who are operating from PoK.
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang participated in the candle march held in solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack victims.
“Today we have organised this tribute ceremony...we the people of Sikkim are always standing there whenever the country needs us...this program is to extend that message that we stand strong with the country,” he said.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Following the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Chief Ministers of the States to ensure all Pakistani nationals leave India by the set deadline.
In response, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that there is only one Pakistani citizen residing in Assam.
The Assam CM asked, "We have only one Pakistani citizen in Tinsukia district. She is married to a local resident. She has applied for a long-term visa and we have requested the government of India to clarify whether she should be sent back or not. Apart from this, we have no other Pakistani citizen in the state."
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: As the deadline ends for short-term visa holders, as many as 537 Pakistani nationals, including nine diplomats and officials, left India through the Attari-Wagah border point in four days beginning April 24 as the exit deadline for the 12 categories of short-term visa holders all set to end on April 29.
A total of 850 Indians, including 14 diplomats and officials, have returned from Pakistan through the international border crossing located in Punjab in the last four days.
The 'leave India' notice to the Pakistani nationals was issued by the central government after 26 tourists were killed by Pakistani terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.
Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: Amid massive anti-terror operations across Jammu & Kashmir, the panicked Pakistan Army once again has violated the ceasefire in Poonch on Monday. Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts. Indian Army hit has retaliated effectively.
