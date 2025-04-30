Pahalgam Terror Attack: Meghalaya, Arunachal, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur are 'Pakistani-Free' States

As India intensifies crackdown on Pakistani nationals staying in India following the Pahalgam terror attack, Arunachal Pradesh , Meghalaya , Nagaland , Mizoram and Tripura are the states that shelters no Pakistani anymore.

After the barbaric terror attack that killed 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, India suspended all visa services for Pakistanis and ordered every Pakistani national currently in the country to return home. The decision was part of a broader set of retaliatory steps taken during a high-level security meeting led by PM Modi in the wake of the Kashmir massacre.

Officials have stated that multiple Pakistani nationals are being identified and notified about the cancellation of their visa validity. Deportation proceedings are being followed for those who have failed to leave within the stipulated timelines.

More deportations are expected in the coming days, as in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the Home Ministry has reportedly directed all states and Union Territories to identify and deport Pakistani nationals residing within their jurisdictions.

For the unversed, suspending visas is just one component of India’s response. Another significant step includes halting the Indus Waters Treaty — a crucial water-sharing agreement between the two countries that governs the distribution and use of the Indus River and its five tributaries: Beas, Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, and Sutlej.

The Indian government has asserted that these steps are necessary to ensure national security and send a clear message regarding cross-border terrorism.

The Pahalgam Horror

On April 22, six Pakistani terrorists infiltrated through Kishtwar and launched a deadly ambush on tourists in Baisaran, Pahalgam. Armed with assault rifles and cameras, the terrorists opened fire on unarmed civilians, singling out Hindu men in a targeted killing spree. Eyewitnesses, including survivors from Surat, described how victims were ordered to prove their faith or be shot.

All Eyes on India's Next Move