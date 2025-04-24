Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mukesh Ambani Offers Free Medical Care for Injured at Reliance Foundation Hospital

Reliance Foundation Sir HN Hospital in Mumbai offers free treatment to all the Pahalgam attack injured | Image: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani , Chairman of Reliance Industries, has offered free medical treatment to those injured in Pahalgam terror attack at Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Mukesh Ambani Offers Free Medical Care for Those Injured in Pahalgam Terror Attack

A tweet shared by Reliance Industries Limited earlier today that reads, “I am joined by everyone in the Reliance family in mourning the deaths of innocent Indians in the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We wish speedy and full recovery to all those injured in the attack. Our Reliance Foundation Sir HN Hospital in Mumbai will offer free treatment to all the injured.

Terrorism is an enemy of humanity. It must not be supported by anyone in any manner. We fully stand with our Honourable Prime Minister, the Government of India, and the entire country in the decisive battle against the menace of terrorism.”

Ambani’s initiative ensures that financial constraints will no longer prevent patients from receiving life-saving care. This decision reflects Mukesh Ambani's philanthropic approach.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror attack that took place on Tuesday has claimed life of 26 people and left several injured. India has suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan takes clear and irreversible steps to stop supporting cross-border terrorism.