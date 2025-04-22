Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'My Husband Was Shot in Head,' Survivor Recalls Horrifying Moments, Heart-wrenching Videos Emerge

Updated April 22nd 2025, 17:49 IST
Anantnag: “My husband was shot in the head,” a woman tourist said in a trembling voice over the phone after she managed to escape a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.
The unidentified woman pleaded for help for the injured as terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam. She said, “Seven others were also injured in the attack.”
According to reports, the tourists were suddenly ambushed by terrorists while they were in a remote area of the Pahalgam meadows.
The incident happened in a non-motorable area, about 7 to 8 kilometres deep inside the Pahalgam valley. So far, at least 4 to 5 people have been confirmed injured.
Rescue and emergency teams rushed to the spot, and security forces launched a search operation in the area. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation at the highest level.
Videos of the aftermath also surfaced online, showing the chaos and desperation after the attack. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.
Published April 22nd 2025, 16:29 IST