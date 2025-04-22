Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'My Husband Was Shot in Head,' Survivor Recalls Horrifying Moments, Heart-wrenching Videos Emerge

Anantnag: “My husband was shot in the head,” a woman tourist said in a trembling voice over the phone after she managed to escape a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

The unidentified woman pleaded for help for the injured as terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam. She said, “Seven others were also injured in the attack.”

According to reports, the tourists were suddenly ambushed by terrorists while they were in a remote area of the Pahalgam meadows.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: What We Know So Far

The incident happened in a non-motorable area, about 7 to 8 kilometres deep inside the Pahalgam valley. So far, at least 4 to 5 people have been confirmed injured.

Rescue and emergency teams rushed to the spot, and security forces launched a search operation in the area. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation at the highest level.