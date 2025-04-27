Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Intensifies Investigation Of Pahalgam Attack, Registers FIR And Collects Evidence

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered an FIR and intensified the investigation of the Pahalgam terror attack on Sunday, which left 26 tourists dead. The NIA team has been working tirelessly to collect evidence and identify the perpetrators of the attack, ever since the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the case to the agency on Saturday.

The investigation is being led by senior NIA officials, including IG, DIG, and SP-level officers, who are working to piece together the events surrounding the attack. The NIA has sent samples collected from the spot to a forensic lab for analysis and is recording the statements of all eyewitnesses.

A senior officials stated that the NIA will leave no stone unturned in its investigation of the Pahalgam terror attack case. The agency is working to prepare a sequence of events leading up to the attack and is investigating the exit and entry points of the Besaran Valley, where the attack took place.

The NIA is also preparing a list of people present in the five-kilometre radius of the Besaran Valley and will interrogate them as part of its investigation. The statements of the families of the terrorists killed in the attack will also be recorded, which could provide valuable insights into the perpetrators' backgrounds and motivations.

According to sources, the NIA has collected various pieces of evidence from the spot, including physical evidence and eyewitness accounts. The agency is analyzing this evidence to identify the perpetrators and their handlers.

The forensic analysis of the samples collected from the spot is expected to provide crucial evidence in the investigation. The NIA is working to match the evidence with existing intelligence and identify any patterns or links to previous attacks.

Statements Of Witness Being Recorded

As per reports, the NIA is recording the statements of all eyewitnesses, which will help to build a detailed picture of the events surrounding the attack. The agency is working to identify any witnesses who may have seen the perpetrators or have information about their plans.

The statements of the eyewitnesses will be crucial in identifying the perpetrators and their handlers. The NIA is working to corroborate the statements and identify any inconsistencies or discrepancies.

The investigation of the Pahalgam terror attack is a complex task, requiring careful analysis of evidence and witness statements. The NIA is working to overcome the challenges and identify the perpetrators, but it will require time and effort.