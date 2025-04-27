PM Modi Calls Pahalgam Attack ‘Plot To Sabotage Peace’; Says ‘Terrorists, Their Masters Want Kashmir To Be Destroyed’ | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 121st edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, marking his second major public interaction after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi strongly condemned the recent terror incident and assured the nation that justice would be served for all victims. He vowed that those responsible for the attack, including the terrorists and their masterminds, would be punished severely.

"At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, there was vibrancy in schools and colleges, democracy was getting stronger… enemies of the nation did not like it," PM Modi said. "Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed once again, and that is why such a big conspiracy was hatched."

Referring directly to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, he said, "The victims will definitely get justice. Perpetrators and conspirators will face the harshest response."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the strong support India has received from global leaders in the wake of the terrorist attack. He noted that world leaders stand united with India in condemning the heinous act. He further assured justice for the victims and the toughest punishment for the terrorists.

"Global leaders have called me, written letters, and sent messages. Everyone has strongly condemned this heinous terrorist attack. The entire world stands with the 1.4 billion Indians in our fight against terrorism. Once again, I assure the victims' families that they will get justice. The conspirators and perpetrators of this attack will face the harshest response."

The Prime Minister’s remarks come at a time when security forces have intensified anti-terror operations across Kashmir Valley following the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly of tourists. Crackdowns on terrorist hideouts, demolitions of properties linked to militants, and wide-scale searches are underway in multiple districts.