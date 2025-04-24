No Handshakes, Closed Gates: India Scales Down Border Retreat Ceremony with Pakistan

New Delhi: Amid nationwide anger and grief following the cowrdly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday announced that the daily Beating Retreat ceremonies at Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki borders with Pakistan will be scaled down as a mark of protest.

While the ceremony will not be suspended entirely, the BSF has decided to do away with its most symbolic feature — the handshake between the Indian and Pakistani commanders. The gates between the two countries will also remain shut throughout the event.

No handshakes at Attari-Wagah

In a statement on X, the BSF said, “In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, a calibrated decision has been taken to scale down the ceremonial display during the Retreat Ceremony at the Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki borders.”

It added, “The key changes include: Suspension of the symbolic handshake of the Indian Guard Commander with the counterpart Guard Commander. Gates to remain closed during the ceremony.

India Tightens Stance Post-Pahalgam

This comes as part of a larger set of measures taken by India following the deadly attack on civilians in Kashmir. The government has already shut the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari and ordered all Pakistani nationals to leave the country in the next 48 hours. Those in India on medical visas have been asked to exit by April 29.

Ritual Continues, but Without Warmth

The Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony, jointly conducted by the BSF and Pakistan Rangers since 1959, is a daily ritual featuring synchronised marching, elaborate drills, and flag-lowering before sunset. The event has long drawn large crowds, with over 25,000 visitors daily, especially on weekends and national holidays.

Over the years, the ceremony has seen occasional moments of camaraderie, such as the exchange of sweets on Eid and Diwali and the inclusion of a formal handshake between the commanders — a tradition introduced in 2010 as a gesture to reduce hostility.