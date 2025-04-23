Pahalgam Terror Attack: Owaisi Accepts Terrorists Targeted Hindus After Identity Check

New Delhi: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has admitted that the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack singled out victims based on their religion before killing them. “Mazhab pooch ke waha pe masoom logon ka katl kiya gaya hai,” he told the media on Wednesday.

While condemning the attack, Owaisi didn’t hold back from blaming the Modi government, calling the incident a direct result of “intelligence failure.” He demanded accountability from the Centre and questioned the effectiveness of its security policies. Owasi called his this attack more painful than Uri and Pulwama.

“This attack is even more painful, more dangerous, and more shameful than Uri and Pulwama,” he said. “The terrorists deliberately targeted civilians after confirming their religion. This is nothing less than a massacre.”