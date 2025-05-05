Big Revelation in Pahalgam Massacre Probe: Terrorists Got Pakistan SSG Training

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives, intelligence agencies have uncovered alarming details pointing to a deeper and more dangerous Pak ISI-terrorist nexus behind the massacre. According to the sources, the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack had received specialised military training, akin to that of Pakistan’s Special Services Group (SSG) commandos.

This revelation came during the interrogation of Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives currently lodged in various jails across Jammu and Kashmir. These disclosures have raised serious concerns about the disgraceful strategy by Pakistan’s ISI to escalate the level of violence through well-trained terror units in the valley.

15 to 20 Pakistani Terrorists Still in the Valley?

Sources also indicated that around 15 to 20 such Pakistan-trained terrorists are currently present in the Kashmir Valley, each leading small groups of foreign terrorists. These terrorists are believed to have undergone rigorous training and are now directing attacks aimed at inflicting heavy casualties on Indian security forces in order to destabilise the region.

The role of these SSG-trained operatives has been noted in three major recent terror attacks other than the Baisaran valley massacre:

Gagangir, Ganderbal: A brutal attack that left seven civilians dead.

Boota Pathri Attack: A deadly ambush on an Indian Army convoy in which two soldiers were martyred. Two civilian porters also lost their lives.

With this new intelligence inputs, the forces on the ground leading anti-terror operations are now focusing on identifying and neutralising these highly-trained Pakistani terrorists.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: New April 22 Video Captures Tourists Fleeing in Panic

A chilling video has now surfaced from the day of the deadly terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam, capturing the moment panic-stricken tourists were running for their lives as gunfire echoed through the scenic Basiran valley.

The video which was reportedly shot between 3:35 PM and 3:40 PM showed a chaotic scene downstream of the Basiran Valley, with men and women desperately running through a bustling market street. The street, lined with small shops selling garments and local goods, is believed to be close to the exact spot where terrorists opened fire on Hindu tourists.