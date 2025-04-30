Baloch Leader Declares War on Pakistani Oppression: Baloch, Pashtun, Sindhi Uprising Looms as Khawaja Asif Admits Terror Ties

In a powerful address delivered at the Geneva Press Club, Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), appealed to Pashtuns to declare a united struggle for freedom, urging solidarity with Baloch and Sindhi communities against what he termed Pakistan’s systemic oppressive and genocidal state machinery.

This declaration which was made at the event held on March 21, resurfaced again at a time when Pakistan faces intense global scrutiny and condemnation following conclusive evidence of its Army’s involvement in the barbaric terror attack at the Baisaran valley of Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 tourists were brutally killed by the Pakistani terrorists.

The gruesome killing of innocent tourists has drawn cast a harsh spotlight on Islamabad’s direct role in funding and harbouring cross-border terrorism, with Pakistan’s own Defence Minister slipping off the mask and admitting to ‘doing the dirty work’ for ‘three decades’.

‘Time For Freedom Is Now’

“The time for waiting is over. The time for freedom is now,” declared Naseem Baloch at the event organised by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) urging the ‘oppressed nations’ to unite. “Pashtun brothers, do not wait any longer. Declare your struggle for freedom. Join hands with your Baloch and Sindhi brothers, for we are not fighting separate battles, we are fighting one war against one oppressor,” the Baloch National Movement Chairman called for collective strength.

Baloch called out Pakistan’s systematic oppression, targeting Baloch, Pashtuns, and Sindhis through tactics of kill, abduct, silence, divide and economic exploitation. “Pakistan has never and will never trust the Baloch, the Pashtun, or the Sindhi,” he said, highlighting the decades-long history of betrayal and bloodshed perpetrated by the state.

Naseem Baloch's Big Challenge For Pakistan

Calling Balochistan a ‘victim of economic plunder’, Naseem Baloch emphasised on how gold, copper, gas, and other resources from their land are being looted, while Pashtuns are left in poverty, hunger, and disease. “The state treats Balochistan as a colonial possession, a land to be exploited but never respected," he added.

Naseem Baloch also launched a sharp attack on the global forces which speaks of human rights, yet ‘sends billions in military aid to Pakistan’ which is used by the Pakistan Army to ‘kill Baloch and Pashtun children’.

In a direct challenge to both Pakistan, Baloch National Movement roared, “We do not seek privilege, we seek equality. We do not seek favours, we seek our rights. We do not want to rule others, we want to rule ourselves.”

