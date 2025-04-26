Pahalgam Terror Attack: Intelligence Agencies Release Names of 14 Local Terrorists in J&K

Jammu: In a major move following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, intelligence agencies have named 14 local terrorists believed to be actively operating across Jammu and Kashmir. The list has been released as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terror networks in the Valley.

As per ANI, the identified men, aged between 20 to 40 years, have been helping foreign terrorists from Pakistan by offering logistical and ground-level support. These operatives are associated with three Pakistan-backed groups: Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The list includes three terrorists from Hizbul Mujahideen, eight from LeT, and three from JeM.

The named individuals are: Adil Rehman Dentoo (21), Asif Ahmed Sheikh (28), Ahsan Ahmed Sheikh (23), Haris Nazir (20), Aamir Nazir Wani (20), Yawar Ahmed Bhat, Asif Ahmed Khanday (24), Naseer Ahmed Wani (21), Shahid Ahmed Kutay (27), Aamir Ahmed Dar, Adnan Safi Dar, Zubair Ahmed Wani (39), Haroon Rashid Ganai (32), and Zakir Ahmed Ganie (29).

According to the news agency ANI, Dentoo has been active with LeT since 2021 and currently leads its Sopore operations. Asif Ahmed Sheikh, associated with JeM, has been a key figure in Awantipora since 2022. Other militants like Ahsan Ahmed Sheikh, Haris Nazir, and Aamir Nazir Wani have been operating in Pulwama district for LeT and JeM since 2023-24.

In Shopian district, Asif Ahmed Khanday joined Hizbul Mujahideen in 2015 and has remained a key operative. Naseer Ahmed Wani and Shahid Ahmed Kutay have been working with LeT, while Aamir Ahmed Dar and Adnan Safi Dar are said to be aiding LeT and its proxy group TRF since 2023-24.

One of the most senior names, Zubair Ahmed Wani, is the Chief Operational Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Anantnag and has been actively involved in attacks since 2018. Another operative, Haroon Rashid Ganai, also from Anantnag, reportedly received training in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in 2018 and returned to Kashmir recently.

Meanwhile, Zakir Ahmed Ganie, linked with LeT in Kulgam district, is accused of planning attacks on security forces and civilians.

The release of these names comes after the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed. Agencies believe these 14 terrorists might have links with the five attackers involved in the incident, three of whom were Pakistani nationals.

Earlier, the authorities had released sketches of the three Pakistani terrorists—Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha—while identifying two local operatives as Adil Guri and Ahsan. A bounty of Rs 20 lakh has been announced for each of the five terrorists.

Security forces have intensified search operations across South Kashmir, particularly in Anantnag and Pulwama. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with other security agencies, is helping Jammu and Kashmir Police in the ongoing investigation. The NIA team is expected to collect forensic evidence from the site and assist in identifying all those responsible.