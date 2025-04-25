Pahalgam Terror Attack: SIT Formed, NIA Steps In as Tensions Escalate Along LoC; 200 Locals Under Scanner

In the aftermath of the gruesome terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives, an all-out investigation and security crackdown have been launched across the region to neutralise the Pakistan-sponsored cowards.

SIT Formed, NIA Joins Hands

In a recent development, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to lead the investigation, headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Anantnag. The SIT was formed following the registration of FIR No. 25/2025 at Pahalgam Police Station. Over 200 individuals, including local pony drivers who were present in the Baisaran meadow at the time of the attack, are currently being questioned.

While the officials informed that no arrests have been made yet, but several individuals are being actively and thoroughly examined. Massive manhunt has been launched, security arrangement heightened and in a parallel move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the investigation. The NIA is likely to take formal charge of the investigation soon.

The NIA teams have already collected crucial forensic samples, including DNA swabs, blood-soaked soil, and splinter fragments from the bullet-riddled and blast-scarred tourist site in Baisaran.

Pakistan Opens Fire Along LoC, India Hits Back Hard

Meanwhile, in a fresh provocation, Pakistani troops resorted to small arms fire targeting Indian forward positions on Friday morning. The Indian Army responded swiftly and effectively.

Bandipora Encounter

In North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, a local LeT commander was killed in a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police. The operation was launched in the Kolnar Ajas area following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the region.