Pahalgam Terror Attack: Slain Navy Officer Had Planned Europe Honeymoon Trip, Went to Kashmir After Visa Rejection

New Delhi: A 26-year-old Navy officer from Haryana ’s Karnal, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, was among those shot dead in the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. He was in the valley on his honeymoon with his newlywed wife, Himanshi Narwal, who survived the attack.
The couple had got married just eight days earlier, on 16 April. They had planned a honeymoon trip to Europe, but due to visa issues, they changed their plans and chose to visit Kashmir instead. Their journey, however, ended in tragedy.
As per family members, the couple had reached Kashmir on 21 April. On Tuesday evening, when they were spending time together in the tourist area of Pahalgam, terrorists opened fire on civilians after asking their names and religion.
A heartbreaking video of Himanshi was circulated on social media, where she is seen crying and recalling the horrifying moment. “We were sitting and having bhelpuri when someone came and said he is not Muslim, and then shot him,” she said. Vinay was killed in front of her eyes.
