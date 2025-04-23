Tears, Trauma, and Questions: Pahalgam Victims’ Kin Breakdown On Meeting Amit Shah

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the families of the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Srinagar. The families, deeply shattered by the loss of their loved ones, were seen in tears as they narrated their harrowing ordeals to the minister.

During the meeting, Shah was seen placing his hand on the shoulder of a grieving family member, offering words of comfort in a gesture of solidarity. The emotional scene underscored the devastating impact the attack has had on the victims’ families.

The attack, which took place in Baisaran Valley, left 26 people dead and many others injured. Most of the victims were tourists enjoying the picturesque meadows when terrorists, believed to be affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba faction, opened fire indiscriminately.

Earlier today, Amit Shah also paid tributes to the victims of the attack during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar. The ceremony was attended by several senior officials, and Shah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bringing those responsible for the attack to justice.

In addition to his visit to the grieving families in Srinagar, Amit Shah is expected to visit Anantnag, where the victims are being treated in local hospitals. Reports indicate that some of the injured are in stable condition, and authorities are providing all necessary medical support.

The terror attack has left the nation in shock, and calls for stronger security measures in the region have intensified. Amit Shah has promised that the perpetrators will face severe consequences and assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the government is determined to ensure the safety of all citizens.