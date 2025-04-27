Rattled Pakistan Hacks 4 Websites Affiliated to Defence Ministry Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: In a fresh provocation, Pakistan has intensified its grey zone warfare against India by targeting Indian defence affiliated websites. According to Republic sources, four websites affiliated with the Ministry of Defence have been hacked by Pakistani hackers. Among the affected portals is sainikwelfarejk.nic.in, which plays a vital role in supporting army welfare initiatives. Two more websites have also been hacked by Pakistani hackers; they are also affiliated with Ministry of Defence.

All four websites have gone offline, and Indian security agencies are currently working to restore them. Officials said that the hacking appears to be a coordinated attempt to provoke India at a sensitive time.

Earlier, the official website of the Army College of Nursing was hacked by a Pakistan-based hacker group called Team Insane PK. The defaced website carried inflammatory messages, referring to the two-nation theory and issuing threats against India, he said, “Our religion, customs, and beliefs are miles apart, and that makes us stronger... The two-nation theory was not just an idea, it's the truth... We are Muslims, you are Hindus. Allah is with us... Your religion won't save you, but it will be the cause of your death...”.

The cyber-attacks come amid India's strong measures against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, cancelled visas for Pakistani nationals (except for long-term visas for Hindus), and expelled Pakistani defence advisors from the High Commission in New Delhi. Most Pakistani citizens in India have been asked to leave the country by 27 April.

Pakistan Escalating Provocations

Security experts view these hacking attacks as part of Pakistan’s larger strategy to provoke India into escalating military tensions. Alongside cyber warfare, Pakistani leaders have issued direct military threats.