Missing Father-Son Duo Found Dead: Pahalgam Terror Shatters Bhavnagar Family Who Went to J&K to Hear Moraribapu's Katha

Missing Father-Son Duo from Gujarat Found Dead After Being Shot by Terrorists in Pahalgam

Jammu: A father and son from Gujarat ’s Bhavnagar lost their lives in a terrorist attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The family had travelled to the valley to attend a ‘Katha’ by Moraribapu.

According to sources, a group of over 20 devotees from Bhavnagar had gone to Jammu and Kashmir for the katha. Among them were Yatish Parmar, his wife Kajal Parmar, and their son Smit Parmar. The family had boarded the Jammu Tawi train from Surendranagar on April 16 to take part in the spiritual event.

Tragedy struck when terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in the meadows of Pahalgam, located deep inside Anantnag district. Following the attack, the father-son duo was reported missing.

Later, it was confirmed that both Yatish and Smit had died in the attack. Kajal Parmar survived.

A survivor from Bhavnagar, who was also part of the group, recounted the terrifying experience. Speaking to Republic, the elderly man, who was injured in the firing, said masked terrorists emerged suddenly from a nearby jungle and began shooting.

“We were in the vehicle when the firing started. As soon as we stepped out, they fired again from outside. Around 20 people were injured. All the terrorists had their faces covered, so I couldn’t recognise anyone. They came from the jungle, fired on us, and quickly disappeared,” he said.

The attack has shaken the families and the entire Bhavnagar community. Videos of the incident have surfaced online, showing the chaos and fear among the tourists during the ambush.