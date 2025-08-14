'Painful Consequences, As Demonstrated Recently': India Warns Pakistan To 'Temper Rhetoric' Remarks

New Delhi: India has delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan’s recent war-mongering statements and hostile remarks from its leadership, warning that any misadventure will invite severe consequences, as witnessed in the past. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described these remarks as part of a “well-known modus operandi” by Pakistan to fuel anti-India sentiment and divert attention from its internal failures.

During the weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen reports of a continuing pattern of reckless, war-mongering, and hateful comments from the Pakistani leadership against India. It is a well-known modus operandi of the Pakistani leadership to whip up anti-India rhetoric time and again to hide their own failures. Pakistan would be well-advised to temper its rhetoric, as any misadventure will have painful consequences, as was demonstrated recently.”

The remarks came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday warned that India would not be allowed to take “even one drop” of water belonging to his country. His comments followed heightened tensions triggered by New Delhi’s April 23 decision to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), a move announced a day after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Shehbaz Sharif Threatens Over Indus Waters

Shehbaz Sharif, echoing the aggressive stance of other senior Pakistani leaders, asserted that Islamabad would not allow New Delhi to block its water supply.

“I want to tell the enemy today that if you threaten to hold our water, then keep this in mind that you cannot snatch even one drop from Pakistan. You threaten to stop our water. If you attempt such a move, Pakistan will teach you a lesson you will never forget,” he said, according to the reports.

The threat from Shehbaz Sharif came after Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Monday urged India to resume the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, referencing the Court of Arbitration’s recent ruling.

“We urge India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, and fulfil its treaty obligations, wholly and faithfully,” the Foreign Office posted on X.

India Rejects Court of Arbitration’s ‘Ruling’

India has categorically rejected the so-called “ruling” by the Court of Arbitration on the Indus Waters Treaty dispute. Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that New Delhi has never recognised the legality, legitimacy, or competence of the court.

“Its pronouncements are therefore without jurisdiction, devoid of legal standing, and have no bearing on India’s rights of utilisation of waters,” he said.

He also dismissed Pakistan’s selective and misleading references to the “award,” stressing that the Indus Waters Treaty remains in abeyance as a sovereign decision by the Government of India.