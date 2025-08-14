'Trump Should Play Key Role': Rattled Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Seeks US Intervention in Kashmir Issue

In a shocking display of desperation, the rattled Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again invited foreign interference in India’s internal affairs this time calling US President Donald Trump to “play a key role” in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Speaking on the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Shehbaz Sharif bizarrely thanked Donald Trump and urged him to help “resolve” Kashmir for “long-lasting peace in the region.” His remarks are not only out of step with international diplomatic norms but also a disgraceful reminder of Pakistan’s constant habit of running to foreign powers begging, bowing, and pleading over an issue that is strictly bilateral.

On global platforms, Pakistan has been repeatedly sidelined. Countries like the US, France, Russia, and even the UN have refused to support Pakistan’s false narrative. While Sharif continues his "please-help-us" diplomacy, India has confidently countered every lie with facts.

During Operation Sindoor, Indian forces not only eliminated terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir but also uncovered direct links between the attackers and Pakistan-based terror groups.

Indian security forces seized weapons, communication devices, and evidence directly linking them to Pakistan-based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Satellite phones, GPS trackers, Pakistani-made arms, and encrypted messaging apps all pointed towards state-sponsored terrorism. Intelligence reports and intercepted conversations further proved Pakistan’s hand in sheltering terrorists.

While Pakistan plays the victim card on international stages, India shows the world hard evidence exposing Pakistan as a terror-exporting state.

“Donald Trump along with his team has played a key role in the ceasefire. I am hopeful that for long-lasting peace in the region, he will resolve the issue of Kashmir,” Shehbaz said in a public address.

This is not the first time a Pakistani leader has embarrassed the country on the world stage.

It shows that Pakistan is still using the same old strategy of running to global powers for help instead of addressing its own serious problems like a failing economy, political chaos, and rising terrorism.

Rather than focusing on fixing governance failures, reviving a crumbling economy, or stopping extremism, Sharif chose to once again harp on Kashmir, ignoring pressing issues within his own borders.

India Stance : 'No Third-Party Mediation on Kashmir'

India has rejected all previous attempts at third-party mediation on Kashmir. In 2019, when Donald Trump falsely claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on Kashmir, India issued an immediate and firm denial.

“There is no such request. All issues with Pakistan are discussed bilaterally,” the Indian government had clarified.

Then External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a blunt message in Parliament and on international platforms: “Kashmir is an integral part of India, and there is no room for mediation.”