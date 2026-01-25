‘Paint Mumbra Green’ Remark Sparks Row as Imtiaz Jaleel Backs AIMIM Corporator

New Delhi: A fresh political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after a series of statements by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders about making Mumbra and Maharashtra “green” sparked strong reactions from rival parties.

The dispute began with a controversial comment by AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh in her victory speech following the Thane Municipal Corporation elections on January 15. In the speech, Shaikh was heard saying that she would “paint all of Mumbra green”, a remark that was widely criticised by political opponents as having communal overtones and igniting tension in the region.

Clarification and Police Notice

After widespread backlash, Sahar was issued a notice by Mumbra police and later submitted a written apology to authorities. In the apology, according to police sources, she said her comment was not intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments and explained that “green” was a reference to the colour of her party’s flag, not a religious statement. She also emphasised her allegiance to the Indian national flag and stated she would continue to work for the tricolour.

Imtiaz Jaleel’s Backing Statement

The controversy escalated further when AIMIM leader and former Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel publicly backed Sahar Shaikh’s remarks. In a statement, Jaleel doubled down on the green reference, saying the party’s objective was not limited to Mumbra but extended to spreading the “green” across Maharashtra. He called the criticism and police action “selective” and claimed that his party planned to expand its political presence in the state.

Shehzad Poonawalla’s Remarks

The BJP sharply criticised Jaleel’s support and Shaikh’s original comment. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, accused AIMIM of attempting to push divisive politics under the guise of electoral rhetoric. Poonawalla described the remarks as politically provocative and raised concerns about their impact on communal harmony, calling for accountability and scrutiny of such language.

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who filed the police complaint against Shaikh, welcomed her apology but reiterated that the remarks were part of a deliberate political strategy by AIMIM. Somaiya said the party’s design to “paint Mumbra green” reflected a broader agenda to influence demographics, a charge AIMIM denies.

