‘Pak-China Relationship is Deeper than the Seas & Higher than the Mountains’: Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Fighting Close Allies on the Same Border

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, underscored the deepening military nexus between Pakistan and China while asserting that Indian forces are fully prepared to tackle threats from multiple adversaries along the same frontier.

"The fact that Pakistan and China, in their own words, have a relationship that is deeper than the seas, higher than the mountains," Lt Gen Ghai said in response to a question from ANI. He highlighted that nearly 80% of Pakistan’s military equipment is of Chinese origin, pointing to the close interoperability between the two nations.

Ready for Multi-Front Challenges

Addressing concerns about coordinated threats, the Lieutenant General adopted a pragmatic stance.

“Whether we are fighting against three adversaries on the same border, be it Turkey, China or Pakistan, look, you play against the team that turns up on the park. So that's not something which should worry us so much. It's not something which is in our control,” he remarked.

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He expressed confidence in India’s preparedness, noting that the armed forces have absorbed lessons from the previous year and are on a strong path forward. “India and its armed forces are all on the path to meeting these challenges,” Lt Gen Ghai added.

No Sanctuary Safe for Terror Infrastructure

The senior officer also provided a detailed assessment of counter-terror operations along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Boundary. Indian intelligence agencies have mapped terror launch pads, training camps, and supporting infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and even across the international boundary.

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“We’ve identified terror launch pads, terror camps, terror infrastructure across the line of control,” he said. While declining to name specific clusters for operational security, Lt Gen Ghai made it clear that Pakistan-based terror infrastructure remains firmly in India’s crosshairs.

Reiterating a strong message alongside Air Marshal Bharti, he declared: “No sanctuary across the line of control is safe. We will hit everything.”

He emphasised that the Indian response would follow the “new normal” articulated by the Prime Minister, where India decides the conditions, timing, and method of action.

The Lieutenant General acknowledged that some terror camps and launch pads have reportedly shifted deeper into Pakistani territory in search of safety. However, he firmly stated that such movements would not deter Indian operations: “As I said, no sanctuary is safe.”