'Pak Responsible for Their Own Losses, They Chose To Defend Terrorists': Air Marshal AK Bharti

New Delhi: In a high-profile media briefing on Monday, senior military officials including Air Marshal AK Bharti and DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai offered detailed insights into Operation Sindoor, India's large-scale military response targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, launched in the early hours of May 7, was described as a necessary countermeasure against rising cross-border terrorism and Pakistani military intervention.

Addressing the press, Air Marshal AK Bharti firmly stated that Pakistan was responsible for the consequences it faced. “Our fight was against terrorists and their infrastructure. It is a pity that the Pakistani military chose to intervene and that too, for terrorists. Hence, we chose to respond,” he said.

Operation Sindoor targeted nine known terrorist camps across the border and has been described as an umbrella operation, coordinating India’s aerial and defensive countermeasures. Bharti underlined that India’s objective was purely counter-terrorism, but Pakistan's decision to shield these terror elements widened the conflict.

Battle-Tested Systems and Indigenous Strength

Highlighting India's preparedness and capability, Bharti praised the performance of homegrown defense systems, especially the Akash air defense system. “Our battle-tested systems proved their worth in actual combat conditions. The Akash system performed exceptionally well. Establishing this robust air defense infrastructure has only been possible due to consistent budgetary and policy support from the Indian government over the last decade,” he stated.

India’s defensive measures also included counter-UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) technologies, both soft and hard-kill systems, developed indigenously. According to Bharti, these systems were instrumental in neutralizing multiple waves of Pakistani drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs).

A detailed presentation during the briefing showcased various targets engaged by the Indian Air Force. Officials also revealed the debris of a likely PL-15 air-to-air missile used by Pakistan during the aerial skirmishes—indicating a significant escalation in the nature of weaponry used against India.

DGMO’s Warning: “Every Layer Will Strike Back”

DGMO Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai reinforced the message of deterrence, remarking on the multi-layered nature of India’s air defense. In a metaphorical reference, he drew parallels from cricket and history. “Targeting our airfields and logistics is far too difficult… Even if you crossed all the layers, one of the layers of this grid system will hit you,” he warned.

He also made a light-hearted nod to cricket legend Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket, before quoting a famous Australian saying from the 1970s Ashes series: “Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don't get ya, Lillee must,” implying that India's defense is equally relentless.

India Holds Its Ground