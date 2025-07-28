'Pak Uses Terrorism As Toolkit Violating Civilised Code Of Conduct Followed Globally': Rajnath Singh In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday strongly criticized Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism, describing it as a “toolkit” that violates the standardized code of conduct followed by civilised societies worldwide.

In his opening speech during the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Singh stated, “Pakistan’s leaders know their soldiers cannot defeat India on the battlefield, so they nurture terrorism while portraying themselves as innocent before the world. Pakistan uses terrorism as a toolkit, which is in opposition to the civilised code of conduct that the rest of the world strives to uphold.”

He also clarified India’s stance on talks with Pakistan, firmly stating that no dialogue is possible with nations that sponsor terrorism against India.

“Dialogue is possible with civilized and democratic nations. But a nation lacking any trace of democracy, driven by religious fanaticism and hatred toward India, cannot be a partner in dialogue. The language of terrorism is fear, blood, and hate—not dialogue. The voice of dialogue is silenced under the sound of bullets. There can be no talks where there is bloodshed. Pakistan is caught in its own trap,” he said.

“India will not bow to any pressure or nuclear blackmail,” he added.

Speaking about the objectives of Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister explained, “This operation was launched to deliver justice to families who lost loved ones in terror attacks. Crossing the border or capturing territory was not the objective of Operation Sindoor. The politico-military aim was to eliminate the terror nurseries Pakistan has nurtured for years. That is why the armed forces were given complete freedom to choose their targets. The aim was not to start a war but to force the adversary to yield.”

Reiterating India’s position on Operation Sindoor, he further stated, “On May 10, when the Indian Air Force struck multiple airfields in Pakistan, Pakistan admitted defeat and offered to cease hostilities. This offer was accepted with the caveat that the operation has only been paused. If Pakistan engages in any misadventure in the future, this operation will resume.”

Rajnath Singh slammed Pakistan for arranging state funerals for terrorists.

"There should be no doubt about Pakistan's intentions and policy... The Pakistani government arranges state funerals for terrorists, and army officers participate in them..." he said.

Reiterating the Central government's policy on terrorism, Singh said that "new India" can go to any extent against terrorism under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Those who dream of giving India a thousand cuts should now wake up... It is a new India which can go to any extent against terrorism under PM Modi's leadership..." the Minister stated.

The Union Minister further asserted that the Indian government made several efforts to establish peace between the two nations but it failed, and hence, India adopted a different path to establish peace through "surgical and air strikes."

He said, “India again moved forward its hand for peace when PM Modi in 2015 went to meet then Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif. We really want peace to be established because our root nature is of Buddhu and not war (Hamari mula prakriti Buddha ki hai, Yuddh ki nahi). Our government has also made numerous efforts to establish peace with Pakistan. But later, through the 2016 surgical strike, the 2019 Balakot air strike, and the 2025 Operation Sindoor, we have adopted a different path to establish peace... The stand of the Narendra Modi government is clear - talks and terror cannot go together."