Paki Minister Ishaq Dar's Hypocrisy Exposed: Threatens India Over Indus Waters Treaty Days After Operation Sindoor Ceasefire Plea

Islamabad: In a surprising turn of tone, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has issued a stark warning to India, stating that any tampering with the Indus Water Treaty would be considered an act of war. The Pakistani minister's aggressive stance comes mere days after the entire Pakistan government and the its armed forces desperately sought a ceasefire from India following the India armed forces' might under ‘Operation Sindoor’, which caused significant damage and disarray to the Pakistani military and their assets.

The minister's bellicose threats have sent ripples of astonishment and grave concern across the subcontinent and beyond. The sudden shift from a posture of apparent desperation to one of outright menace has left observers bewildered and deeply apprehensive about the fragile peace that precariously hangs over the region.

In an interview with CNN, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, said, “If India tampers with the Indus Water Treaty and diverts the water, then we will consider it an ACT OF WAR.”

Analysts suggested that the minister's fiery diatribe might be a calculated attempt to rally domestic support, project an image of strength after a perceived setback, or perhaps even a sign of internal divisions within the Pakistani establishment regarding its India policy. Whatever the underlying motive, the minister's pronouncements have undeniably injected a fresh dose of venom into an already historically fraught relationship, threatening to unravel any nascent hopes for de-escalation that might have flickered in the immediate aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor'.

The minister's speech was a multifaceted gambit, aimed at assuaging a restless populace and a military establishment possibly smarting from the aftershocks of Operation Sindoor. By adopting an aggressive stance, the government sought to project an image of resilience and defiance, countering any narrative of weakness or capitulation.

The world is also witnessing the changing graph and tone of Pakistan's minister after requesting for a ceasefire multiple times.

For India, the statement of Ishaq Dar is a sobering reminder of the complexities of dealing with its western neighbour. The success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ in compelling a temporary de-escalation has been swiftly overshadowed by a renewed wave of belligerence. New Delhi now faces the challenge of calibrating its response, balancing the need to project strength and deter further provocations with the imperative of avoiding an uncontrolled escalation that could have catastrophic consequences for the region.

India Puts Indus Waters Treaty In Abeyance

Earlier, In the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken a big step by putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. The Indian government's move comes as a strong rebuke to Pakistan for its continued sponsorship of terrorism in the region.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which targeted innocent tourists and locals, has been condemned by India as a heinous act of terrorism. India has long accused Pakistan of supporting and financing terrorist groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir. The recent attack has further strained relations between the two countries.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, is a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan that governs the use of the Indus river system. However, Pakistan's consistent attempts to politicise and securitise the issue of water sharing, coupled with its sponsorship of terrorism, have led India to reevaluate its commitments under the treaty.

Pakistan's Sponsorship of Terrorism

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorist groups and using them as a tool of state policy. The Pahalgam terror attack was a clear reminder of the threats posed by terrorism and Pakistan's role in perpetuating it. India's decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance is a strong message to Pakistan that its actions will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the decision to put the treaty in abeyance has huge implications for water diplomacy between India and Pakistan. It gives India the flexibility to manage its water resources without being bound by the treaty's provisions. However, it also raises concerns about the potential for conflict over water resources between the two countries.