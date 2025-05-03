Pakistan Fires Again Across LoC, Violates Ceasefire for 9th Day in A Row

Jammu: Pakistan once again opened fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir late on the night of May 2–3, marking the ninth consecutive day of ceasefire violations. According to the Indian Army, unprovoked small-arms firing took place in multiple sectors, including Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor.

This comes just a day after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in five sectors on Thursday. Security agencies have reported at least 22 such breaches in the last eight days alone, creating fear and uncertainty in border villages.

Army Responds Calmly, No Injuries Reported

The Indian Army said it responded proportionately and with restraint to Pakistan’s firing. “There was unprovoked small-arms fire during night hours from across the LoC. Our troops replied firmly,” said an official statement. So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported on the Indian side.

Villagers Living in Fear, Some Shift Inland

The continuous firing has caused panic among villagers living near the LoC. Some families from the forward areas have moved further inland, fearing further escalation. “We don’t feel safe anymore. The firing is happening almost every night now,” said a resident of a village near Kupwara.

Deliberate Provocation or Diversion?

Military sources believe the repeated violations may be a tactic by Pakistan to provoke the Indian side or to divert attention from its internal troubles. There are also fears that Pakistan may try to push militants into India under the cover of firing.

2021 Ceasefire Agreement Under Strain