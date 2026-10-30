Pak-linked Terror Plot to Target Police, Army Personnel Foiled in Lucknow; Four Arrested
The accused were allegedly operating on the directions of a Pakistan-based handler. The suspects were reportedly promised a sum of ₹ 3 lakh to carry out the targeted killing. They were also instructed to film the attack and transmit the video footage to their handlers across the border, reports said
- India News
- 1 min read
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted a Pakistan-linked conspiracy to assassinate a police or Army personnel in the state capital, arresting three men and apprehending a juvenile in connection with the case, according to reports.
As per the reports, the accused were allegedly operating on the directions of a Pakistan-based handler associated with the banned Shahzad Bhatti Network. The suspects were reportedly promised a sum of Rs 3 lakh to carry out the targeted killing. They were further instructed to film the attack and transmit the video footage to their handlers across the border, the reports said.
The ATS team intercepted the plot before it could be executed, preventing a potential strike on security forces personnel in Lucknow. Investigations are currently underway to ascertain the full extent of the module, its funding channels, and possible links to other operatives.
Further details awaited.
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This highlights ongoing efforts by Uttar Pradesh security agencies to counter cross-border radicalisation and directed violence against uniformed personnel.
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