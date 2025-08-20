Pakistan's Interior Ministry Discloses 200 Child Sexual Abuse Cases Reported in Islamabad Since 2022

The Interior Ministry of Pakistan has informed the senate that 200 children were involved among the 567 cases of sexual abuse registered in Islamabad between from 2021 to June, 2025, as per media reports.

The details were shared by Interior Ministry in response to Senator Shahdhat Awan during a Senate session held on August 19, 2025.

Among the 200 sexual abuse cases involving children, 93 victims were male, and 108 females.

The Pak's Interior Ministry reported that 222 accused were arrested, however, only 12 being convicted, 163 remain under trial, 15 have been acquitted and 26 remain at large, citing an ANI report.

in the written statement Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said, “As per reports obtained from all police stations of Islamabad through (the) Zonal Superintendent of Police, during the period from January 1, 2021, to 20 June 2025, a total of 567 cases of rape were registered and 625 accused were arrested."

"Out of 567 cases, 485 cases were challenged, 80 accused were convicted, 23 accused were acquitted and accused in 406 cases are still facing trial in the competent courts," he said, while adding, "29 cases are under investigation and will be concluded as soon as possible".

The 266 cases of missing children were also registered in Islamabad from 2022 to 2025. These included 153 boys and 120 girls reported missing. Out of these, 135 accused were arrested and two sentenced, as per the Ministry, adding 21 of the accused were acquitted and 103 were awaiting trial, as per the Ministry.

According to United Nations Fund for Population Activities UNFPA, 28 per cent of women aged 15-49 in Pakistan have experienced physical violence, and 6 per cent have experienced sexual violence and 34 per cent of ever-married women have experienced spousal physical, sexual, or emotional violence.

Meanwhile, 56 per cent of women who have experienced any type of physical or sexual violence have not sought help and or talked with anyone about the violence.

Similar instances in recent times involves the arrest of an accused individual in Kasur district, Pakistan after footage of him allegedly molesting a minor girl went viral in July.