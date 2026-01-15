When Winter Burns Instead of Snows: Kashmir’s Zabarwan Hills Blaze Raises Alarm for Himalayan Biodiversity | Image: X

New Delhi: For six consecutive days, flames have torn through Kashmir’s Zabarwan Hills, turning once-lush forest cover into charred wastelands and sending thick smoke billowing across Srinagar’s skyline.

The fire, which began on January 9 in the Manzgam forest belt of Upper Brein Nishat, has so far consumed multiple hectares, exposing the fragile line between human negligence and climate-driven disaster.

Authorities suspect sparks from discarded cigarettes or unattended campfires may have ignited the blaze, but scientists point to a deeper crisis. January’s daytime temperatures have hovered between 10–12°C, far above the seasonal norm, while nights plunge to -5°C. The sharp swings desiccate vegetation, leaving brittle undergrowth primed for combustion.

“We’re seeing winters that defy historical norms, no early snow, extended dry periods, and sharp day temperature swings,” said Dr. Aafan Fayaz, a climate scientist.

More than 200 personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services, Forest Protection Force, and Wildlife Department have been deployed, trekking for hours through steep terrain without motorable roads. Armed with beaters, knapsacks and hand-dug firebreaks, they battle flames that leap ten meters high in gusty winds.

“It’s exhausting work in shifts; we douse one section, and embers ignite another,” said a firefighter.

“Climate change is reshaping precipitation cycles, with reduced snowfall and warmer afternoons drying out vegetation. This isn’t just about forests; it’s a threat to biodiversity, including endangered Hangul deer in Dachigam National Park,” said Dr. Shazia Ajaz, a Himalayan biodiversity expert.

Remote sensing studies show over half of Dachigam is highly vulnerable to fires. The loss of forest cover accelerates soil erosion, water scarcity, and worsens urban air pollution already evident in Srinagar’s smoky skies.

“Growing up here, I remember winters when the sky was a deep blue, the streams ran crystal clear, and snow blanketed these hills in breathtaking beauty,” said Abdul Majid, 80, a resident of Brein Nishat.

“Now, instead of snowy silence, we see smoke and flames. If these dry winters continue, fires will become our new reality; destroying not just forests, but the balance of life we always cherished in Kashmir,” he added.

Pertinently, Official records show 310 incidents in 2025 alone, damaging more than 880 hectares of forest land. Some divisions suffered repeated outbreaks, while others endured catastrophic single events.

Sindh reported the highest number of fires at 67, while Kamraj followed with 52. Anantnag and Bandipora together accounted for over 60 incidents, each consuming around 60 hectares.

Lidder saw 25 fires but lost 111 hectares, while Kulgam, with only 22 incidents, suffered the worst devastation; nearly 308 hectares destroyed. Smaller divisions like Shopian, Langate, and Pir Panjal recorded just a handful of fires.

Environmental experts say the figures reveal a troubling pattern: frequent fires steadily erode cover in some regions, while others face devastating losses from fewer but more intense blazes.

“The data underscores the need for targeted prevention, stronger monitoring and rapid response systems,” said a senior forest official.

Without focused intervention, vulnerable divisions such as Kulgam and Lidder could face recurring devastation.

In Oct 2025, Jammu and Kashmir government directed all Deputy Commissioners to immediately formulate district-level fire safety plans. The administration has stressed proactive measures combining awareness, enforcement, and preparedness, with departments ordered to conduct wiring inspections, fire safety audits of public institutions, and regulate storage of combustible materials.