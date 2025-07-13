Pakistani Living in Malaysia With Indian Passport, Sparks National Security Concern

New Delhi: A viral post by an AI researcher has triggered fresh concerns over systemic corruption and national security vulnerabilities after it claimed a Pakistani national managed to acquire an Indian passport through bribery.

Archie Sengupta, who works as an AI researcher at Atomicwork, took to social media platform X to recount a disturbing encounter shared by a friend.

The post, which has gained widespread attention, describes how a Pakistani man openly admitted to obtaining an Indian passport by bribing corrupt agents.

According to Sengupta, the incident unfolded when his friend, while checking into a hotel in Malaysia, was asked about his nationality by a receptionist. Upon replying that he was Indian, the receptionist, who spoke with a noticeable accent, laughed and confessed, “Haha, good catch. Actually, I’m from Peshawar, Pakistan.”

What followed was more alarming. The man reportedly admitted he was carrying an Indian passport and detailed how he acquired it. “I went to Hyderabad, India, and stayed there for a month. I paid ₹3 lakh to agents who arranged a job abroad and also secured an Indian passport for me. I got it within a month,” he allegedly told Sengupta’s friend.

Highlighting the depth of the issue, Sengupta noted that it had taken two months for him to receive his own Indian passport—despite submitting valid documents and following official procedures. In contrast, the Pakistani individual, armed with fake credentials, allegedly received a legitimate Indian passport within 30 days.

In his post, Sengupta called the incident a “serious intelligence and security lapse,” warning that such fraudulent identities could pose a direct threat to national security. “The person sitting next to you might not even be Indian, but a Pakistani or Bangladeshi,” he wrote.