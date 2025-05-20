Pakistani 'Spy' Jyoti Malhotra's China Visit, Bangladesh Application Under Scanner: What Was Her Plan?

New Delhi: Fresh details have emerged in the ongoing investigation of alleged Pakistani spy and travel YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, revealing her attempts to build links not just with Pakistan and China, but also with Bangladesh. Central agencies probing the case, in coordination with Haryana Police, have discovered documents suggesting that Malhotra had applied for a Bangladesh visa, raising new questions about the extent of her international network.

Investigators have accessed a visa application form submitted by Jyoti to the Bangladesh High Commission. While the form does not carry a date, officials believe it was filled out recently, possibly after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The timing of the application has raised red flags among agencies, especially since her travel was reportedly being shown as part of her work as a travel blogger, despite alleged deeper motives.

Sources say that her proposed trip to Bangladesh included plans to meet "important individuals," but the reason listed was to shoot travel content. Agencies suspect this could have been a cover for planned meetings, just as she allegedly did in Pakistan.

Jyoti had earlier travelled to Pakistan and China, and her movements are now under close scrutiny. According to officials, her contact with Danish, a staff member at the Pakistan High Commission, was crucial in arranging her Pakistan visit, where she reportedly interacted with intelligence handlers.

Now, with Bangladesh added to the list, officials are probing whether Jyoti was trying to expand her espionage links or establish new contacts in Dhaka following the recent political changes there.