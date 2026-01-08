Pakistani Woman Secured Govt Teacher Job in UP's Rampur Using Forged Documents, FIR Registered

Rampur, Uttar Pradesh: A case of employment fraud has surfaced in the Azimnagar police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, where a woman has been accused of securing a teaching position using forged documents.

It is alleged that the woman, a Pakistani national, concealed her actual identity to obtain a job in the Education Department approximately 33 years ago.

The revelation has caused a significant stir within the Education Department. Following an internal disclosure, a Junior Assistant from the department filed a formal complaint with the local authorities. Based on this complaint, the Azimnagar Police have registered an FIR and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Singh told PTI that the accused had worked as a teacher at a primary school in the Kumhariya village.

